The Penfield High School dance team will hold their 14th Annual Dance Showcase from 7 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 19 on the auditorium stage at Penfield High School, 25 High School Drive.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

The dance team will headline the showcase which will also feature area studio competition dancers, dance theatre, dance companies and cultural groups.

The team includes senior captains, MaryGrace Brizendine and Madeline Lockhart; senior Julia Argento; juniors Maia Ramsey, Morgan Chans, Jada Blue, Justine Goldblatt, Kaitlyn Avery and Jessie Thoen; sophomores Lilly Dangler, Megan Szakos and Athena Howes; freshman Maddie Gunerman and eighth-graders Ava Ramsey and Taylor Monfort. Faculty adviser and coach is Nicole Whelehan.