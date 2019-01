David Zimmerman, 26, of Penn Yan was arrested Wednesday after he got into a fight with the woman early in the day.

A Penn Yan man is in jail after being accused of urinating on a woman.

Investigators said Zimmerman also pulled the woman's hair and broke some of her property.

He is facing multiple charges including criminal mischief.