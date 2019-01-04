Maci was found wandering outside of a Macy’s. She is a cheerful cat despite the hardships she experienced while fending for herself.

Maci is full of energy and enthusiasm. She loves to bat toys around and chase after them. Maci enjoys admiring the cat fountains and occasionally playing in them. She likes to climb and play on the cat towers. Maci takes delight in a good interactive play session. She will settle down for cuddles when she needs to take a rest from her activities.

Pet Pride of New York, 7731 Victor Mendon Road, Victor, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Volunteer and foster opportunities are available.

Call (585) 742-1630 or visit petprideny.org for information.