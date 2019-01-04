The State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney's Office charged 39-year-old Jason Sears with two additional counts of forcible touching stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in 2017.

A New York State Trooper from Greece arrested for forcible touching is facing more charges.

Sears pleaded not guilty to a previous charge of forcible touching back in November. He allegedly groped a receptionist at a garage that works on New York State Police vehicles. Sears was off duty picking up his personal truck when the alleged incidents occurred. Witnesses say Sears smelled of alcohol.

Sears is still suspended without pay from the State Police as the investigation continues.

He is due back in Rochester City Court on Jan. 22.