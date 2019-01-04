Police suspect drunk driving after a fatal crash in Henrietta where the driver drove through a concrete barrier near I-390 late Thursday night. One person is dead, another is listed in critical. The interstate re-opened early this morning.

One man is dead and three others are hurt after a suspected drunk driving crash in Henrietta late Thursday night.

Deputies say Jordin Campbell, 22, was driving south on Clay Road near the Walmart around 11 p.m. He failed to negotiate the road and crashed through a concrete barrier that separates the road and I-390. The car took out a sign and finally stopped on the side of I-390 south near the Hylan Drive exit.

There were three passengers in the car at the time. A man and a woman were ejected. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The other passenger, a man, is also in the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Campbell, who was also taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, is seriously injured. He has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, and DWI.

I-390 south was closed between East Henrietta Road and Hylan Drive while deputies investigated, but is now reopen.