Arkee Allen, principal of Sodus High School, will deliver the keynote talk at Wayne County’s 32nd observance of Dr. Martin Luther Martin King Jr. Day on Jan. 21 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 50 Spencer St., Lyons.

Allen will speak on the importance of creating communities where harmonious race relations can grow and thrive.

MLK Day in Wayne County will build on this message with youth and adult performances from 12:45 to 3:15 p.m., followed by a community meal. The MLK Commemorative March will run from noon to 12:30 p.m.

This year’s event includes a youth leadership workshop for local students led by the Justice Organization for Youth. The workshop will take place at the Liturgia Rural Worker Education Center, 7 Phelps St., Lyons.

All are encouraged to stop by Community Service Agency tabling event at noon. Agency professionals will be on-site to speak with visitors and answer questions.

This event is sponsored by Wayne Action for Racial Equality. Visit bit.ly/2ezYrrC for information.