Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua, is offering Wi-Fi hot spots to provide connectivity to the internet.

The library purchased four Wi-Fi hot spots and is funding the monthly data plans through its operating budget. Patrons can borrow the hot spots for up to one week at a time. Borrowers must be at least 18 years old, and present a valid photo ID and an updated registered library card.

Library director Jenny Goodemote said this is a practical option for adults who don’t have internet access, have limited data plans or are traveling.

Call 585-394-1381 or visit woodlibrary.org for information.