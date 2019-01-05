A CHEER ... to the residents of Ontario County who participated in waste diversion events in a big way in 2018. Here are some of the numbers, courtesy of the county. Nearly 500 residents — 489 to be exact — participated in an e-waste event, in which the collection hit the scales at 51.28 tons of waste. For the spring and fall residential tire collection, 21.31 tons were collected. For spring and fall paper shredding events, 7.52 tons were collected. And for the pumpkin collection, 195 people participated and 3.25 tons of pumpkins were collected.

A CHEER ... to the Ontario County employees who donated to Toys for Tots. As a result, more than 500 toys found homes for the holidays with 215 children from the county's Department of Social Services programs.

A CHEER ... to the folks at the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, for recognizing that people in our area need a reminder on all the touristy get-aways that are available in our own backyard during the winter months. As they note, many bed-and-breakfast owners, hoteliers and restaurateurs are offering great deals. Just visit the agency's travel packages and deals page at http://www.visitfingerlakes.com/maps-planning-your-trip/deals-and-packages/.

A JEER ... to state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, who made chauvinistic comments in his remarks during the swearing in of Ontario County Court Judge Kitty Karle. We won't repeat verbatim the remarks that are in the video from the event posted on the Messenger Post Facebook page. But suffice it to say the remarks made light of Karle being a woman — the first woman Ontario County Court judge in the history of the county — and were not judicial in the least.

A CHEER ... to Maggie Miller, who — when her daughter Lexi Bounds noted there was no coding-technology club at Canandaigua Middle School, set out to remedy that situation. Miller, who works at Finger Lakes Community College as coordinator of technology integration, and her daughter were instrumental in starting a local branch of the national organization Girls Who Code for girls interested in learning computer coding and technoogy. Groups like this one, building upon girls' interest in tech areas, can help narrow the wide gender gap in science and engineering careers: Women represented 24 percent of the computer science work force and only 15 percent of engineers as of 2015, according to a National Science Board report last year.

A CHEER ... to the Rochester Contemporary Art Center and executive director Bleu Cease, who found a way to make something positive and fun out of something negative. After Cease received a particularly nasty piece of anonymous hate mail insulting his name and sexuality and taking objection at his being "off the main stream of normal." The nameless critic's letter included the claim, "You think you're 'cool, artsy and with it" — and after Cease shared the letter on Facebook, he and the art center took the phrase "Cool, artsy and with it" and made it into a T-shirt slogan as part of its year-end fundraiser. They've sold hundreds of shirts with orders from all over the country. It's a great way to turn something hateful into something good — and sends a well-deserved raspberry to the hateful correspondent who didn't expect the diatribe to end up supporting the art center. (The shirts are available at www.rochestercontemporary.org.)