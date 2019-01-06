The City of Canandaigua will present the annual event at the First Congregational Church on Monday, Jan. 21.

The City of Canandaigua will present the 20th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration on Monday, Jan. 21. The event will be held at noon at the First Congregational Church, 58 North Main St. in Canandaigua.

Mayor Ellen Polimeni will be Mistress of Ceremonies. Canandaigua Academy students will present selections of Dr. King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” speech. The presentation will include excerpts from the winning scholarship essay awarded to Canandaigua Academy’s 2017 graduate Megan Palmer.

The annual celebration will also feature winners of the MLK Poster Contest. Three student posters from grades 2,3,4, and 5 will each be awarded a $25 cash prize. Their artwork will be displayed locally and used for future flyers and programs for the celebration.

The Canandaigua Middle School Choral Group will perform three songs. Edie Rice will direct the Adult Community Choir singing “Precious Lord” (with a rehearsal at 11 a.m. before the event begins). All singers are invited to join the Community Choir for this event.

The celebration will conclude at 12:55 p.m. and will be followed by a free light lunch in the dining room. Everyone is welcome to stay for lunch.

The City’s MLK Jr. Day Celebration Committee also established a $500 MLK College Scholarship to recognize a Canandaigua Academy senior who exemplifies Dr. King’s vision in the world. The scholarship is awarded each year in June at Commencement. All CA seniors are encouraged to apply for the scholarship. Applications are available at the Academy’s guidance office. Past recipients include Tyler Fisher, Lauren Bates, Andrew Naioti, Alexandra Coons and Megan Palmer.

For questions or more information, contact Tom Herbek at 585 394-2184, email office@canandaiguachurch.org or go to www.canandaiguachurch.org.