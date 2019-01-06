Ontario County Sheriff deputies report the arrest of a Newark man following a motor vehicle crash in the town of Phelps.

Deputies charged Edward Wesley Lotz, 66, with driving while intoxicated. Lotz was also ticketed with following too closely after the crash that took place on County Road 13 about 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Lotz was taken to the Ontario County Jail for pre-arraignment detention.