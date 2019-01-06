Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Sarah Raeman, of Canandaigua, received a 4.0 GPA for her fall 2018 term at Alfred University. Raeman studies biomaterials engineering and is a member of the women’s volleyball team.

Dean's list

Megan Knopf, of Bloomfield, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Benedictine College in Kansas. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emily Aman, Samantha Donatello, Douglas Hoyt, Heather Hoyt, Adriana Schenk, Hannah Smith and Alanna Viscosi, of Macedon; Michaela Darbyshire, Sydney Gagliano, Megan Kipp, Morgan LaDue, Aubrey Wilday and Ian Wissick, of Palmyra; and Victoria Blazey, Shannon Devanny, McKenna Gardner, Jason Hall, Rachel Pacella, Kristen Simmons, Christina Stewart and Lauren Whitney, of Victor, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester.