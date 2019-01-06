The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday for Ontario and surrounding counties. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

Target area: Counties of Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, northern Cayuga and Wayne.

For a complete report and addition counties affected throughout upstate, at

https://bit.ly/2GZRgIZ