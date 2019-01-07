Rochester-area Allstate agency owners recently joined Allstate volunteers across 15 states to secure Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants to benefit 35 nonprofit organizations, including an $8,000 grant for YWCA of Rochester & Monroe County.

The nonprofit serving domestic violence survivors will use the funding to shape a better community for women and their families.

Allstate volunteers empowered local community members to donate critical supplies, such as clothing, housewares and personal care items — a way to support domestic violence nonprofits providing life-changing services to survivors of domestic violence and financial abuse. Organizations like YWCA of Rochester & Monroe County often operate with limited resources and collecting supplies helps nonprofits focus on serving more survivors.

“With one in four women experiencing domestic violence in her lifetime, this is an issue affecting every community, including Rochester,” said Allstate New York spokeswoman Christina Kelly. “We’re proud to dedicate our time and collect much-needed resources to support these vital local organizations and the survivors they serve. We care about helping survivors and their families break the cycle of violence in their lives.”

The supply drive was part of a multi-state effort of The Allstate Foundation benefitting 35 participating domestic violence nonprofits in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. The volunteer efforts raised $340,000 in grants for the nonprofits.

YWCA of Rochester & Monroe County is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants secured by Allstate agency owners and financial specialists for their volunteer efforts. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

The Helping Hands Grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving. Since it was founded in 1952, The Allstate Foundation has contributed over $449 million to support community nonprofits. In 2017, The Allstate Foundation contributed more than $33 million to support local communities. Since 2005, The Allstate Foundation Purple Purse initiative has invested over $60 million to raise public awareness of domestic violence and financial and has empowered more than 1.3 million survivors on the road to safety and security through educational resources.

Participating Rochester-area Allstate agency owner volunteers include Craig Bauer and Kenneth Smiley, of Pittsford; and Timothy Allen, Andy Ocasio, Ryan Pogue, Douglas Rose, David Williams and Lauren Williams, of Rochester.

Visit AllstateFoundation.org for more information.