“Ordinary Days” by Adam Gwon will tell the story four New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they hunt for happiness, fulfillment, love and the nearest Starbucks with a Feb. 1-17 run at Blackfriars Theatre, 795 E. Main St., Rochester.

The contemporary pop score will weave audiences through vignettes of getting lost in an art gallery, boyfriends buying the wrong wine and fast-approaching deadlines. The story celebrates how 8.3 million individuals come together in unexpected ways to make New York City a unique home.

The Blackfriars production stars Hector Ortiz (Warren), Colin Pazik (Jason), Kit Prelewitz (Deb) and Emily Putnam (Claire), with musical direction by Andy Pratt.

“‘Ordinary Days’ is an intimate look into the lives of four unique individuals who are each at a personal crossroads,” said Lindsay Warren Baker, director. “One of the unique aspects about the musical is that the setting, New York City, is as important as the characters Claire, Jason, Deb and Warren are. Our challenge is to show how these four people relate not only to each other, but with the city. Regardless of whether or not one has personal experience with the city, audiences can still relate to the play’s themes: searching for connection, making peace with the past and belonging, to name a few.”

Tickets range from $31.50 to $39.50, and are available by phone, online and in person. Senior and student discounts can be found online or through the Box Office.

Call (585) 454-1260 or visit blackfriars.org for information.