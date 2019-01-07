The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Northeast Carpenters Apprenticeship Fund will recruit five cabinetmaker apprentices from Jan. 28 until Jan. 24, 2020.
Applications must be obtained in person from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays at the Northeast Carpenters Training Center, 21 Jet View Drive, Rochester.
Applicants ages 18 and older must have a high school diploma or equivalent, and transportation; be physically able to do the work; be a resident of Monroe, Ontario, Wayne or Yates County for at least six months; pass a drug test; appear for an interview; and attend related instruction in New Jersey.
Call (585) 436-1110 for information.
Carpenters training committee to recruit apprentices
