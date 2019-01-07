EFPR Group LLP recently promoted four individuals to partner: Richele Emich-Sharn, Thomas Niles, Maureen Rutecki and David Urban.

“We are excited to promote these four individuals to partner,” said Jim Marasco, managing partner of the Rochester firm. “They are valuable members of the firm, and each play a critical role in helping us achieve our strategic goals in the areas in which they specialize.”

Emich-Sharn is part of tax and business services department, and has been with EFPR for 20 years. She focuses on the international taxation side of the practice, working with clients in the U.S. and abroad to assist them with the IRS streamlined procedures process to bring individuals into compliance. Emich-Sharn assists with expatriate and inpatriate returns, hypothetical tax calculations, equalization calculations, totalization certificate planning and application, and other aspects of international taxation, including personal 1040s, tax planning, preparation and advice.

Niles and Rutecki are part of StoneBridge Business Partners, an affiliated consulting company, and EFPR’s Business Valuation Forensic and Litigation Services Group.

Niles has over 15 years of public accounting and compliance auditing experience. He travels throughout the country conducting audits. His focus is in the health care field, specifically distribution, manufacturing and group purchasing audits. Niles assisted on litigation-, forensic- and fraud-related engagements, and manages client relationships in the franchise, government and health care fields.

Rutecki joined the group in 1998, and specializes in valuation, litigation and consulting services. She has experience in the health care and real estate company industries, including physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, home health care agencies, dental practices and complex family entities. Rutecki serves on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Business Valuation Committee.

Urban is part of the attest department. He is responsible for providing audit, accounting and consulting services for nonprofit organizations, and has over 30 years of public accounting experience. His clients include cultural organizations, health and human service agencies, Article 28 health clinics, nonprofit medical practices, religious entities, HUD-insured projects, and various federal, state and local government entities.