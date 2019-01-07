The Friendly Home, 3156 East Ave., Brighton, is displaying “To the Mountains and Back,” a watercolor exhibit by artist Tracie Doerner, of Greece, until March 31 in its Memorial Gallery.

Doerner said her paintings reflect her view of life, with inspiration coming from the Adirondack Mountains.

Two of her works have been seen in the Adirondack National Exhibition of American Watercolors: “Frozen View of Mirror Lake” and “Signs of the Past.” “Frozen Raquette Lake” received the Most Popular honor at the Central Adirondack Show in 2017, and came in first place in the master’s division at the same show in 2018.

Doerner is a member of the Pittsford Art Group and Rochester Art Club. She attended the University of Arizona, where she studied graphic design and illustration.

The exhibit can be viewed daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.