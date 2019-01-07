Medical Motor Service recently announced the appointment of Robert Topel as executive director.

Medical Motor Service provides more than 541,000 trips per year, serving more than 9,500 children, adults and seniors with special needs in Rochester and Monroe County.

The nonprofit offers community services focused on providing safe, accessible and affordable transportation for area residents unable to use public transportation. These include trips to and from medical appointments, shopping shuttles, and senior center and elder care services.

As executive director, Topel will add his experience in operations and logistics management, as well as his commitment to exceptional customer service and building quality teams.

He previously worked for UPS Inc. in Richmond, Virginia, where he started as a driver and worked his way up to vice president. During his time with the company, he worked in New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans and Chicago. He graduated from St. John Fisher College and earned his Master of Business Administration in finance from Barrington University in Georgia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bob to our leadership team,” said Patricia Woods, chairman of the Medical Motor Service board of directors. “His dedication to serving others, as well as his incredible talent and strategic vision, will strengthen our mission.”