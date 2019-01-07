The Plumbing and Heating Joint Apprenticeship and Training Council will recruit 10 plumber, 10 steamfitter, and five heating, ventilation and air conditioning mechanic apprentices from Feb. 5 until Jan. 7, 2020.
Applications must be completed and submitted in person from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Tuesdays of the month at Local Union No. 13, 1850 Mount Read Blvd., Rochester.
Applicants ages 18 and older must pass a physical exam, math exam and drug test; have a high school diploma or equivalent, valid driver’s license and transportation; be physically able to do the work and legally able to work in the U.S.; be a resident of Monroe, Ontario, Wayne or Yates County for one year; appear for an interview; and submit to random drug testing.
Call (585) 338-2360 for information.
