Pediatric Urgent Care of Rochester will open its doors later this month, offering Rochester its first pediatric urgent care facility.

Pediatric Urgent Care of Rochester is ready to serve parents and accommodate busy schedules after hours from 2 to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 22. Located at 6687 Pittsford Palmyra Road, across from Wegmans in Perinton, there will be an open house for a preview of the facility from 4 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 21, free and open to the public.

“We are delighted to open our first Rochester location and start treating patients in this community 365 days a year,” said Kathleen Grisanti, owner of Pediatric Urgent Care of Rochester. “Our pediatric specialists help treat children without long waits and in comfortable, private rooms. We’ve seen this model work well at our Buffalo locations and look forward to providing treatment that meets the unique medical needs of children.”

Pediatric Urgent Care of Rochester supplements a child’s primary care, offering treatment for a wide variety of ailments as well as full-service X-rays and lab facilities. The team commonly treats laceration closures, sprains, contusions and broken bones, dehydration requiring intravenous fluids, colds, coughs, ear and sinus infections, foreign body removal — ticks, splinters — asthma and respiratory conditions, urinary tract infections, fevers, procedures involving sedation and chronic conditions with acute exacerbations. In addition to treatment, the team at Pediatric Urgent Care of Rochester will directly communicate with a child’s primary care physician, serving as a pediatricians’ preferred alternative to urgent and emergency care needs when the primary care office is closed.

Grisanti and her team of pediatric specialists first opened Pediatric & Adolescent Urgent Care of Western New York in Buffalo, growing to two locations. In Rochester, they plan to bring a team of pediatric experts to the Fairport location, with prompt medical attention and short wait times for busy families. A graduate of the University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine, Grisanti has more than three decades of experience in pediatric emergency care.