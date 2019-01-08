The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Blessings Closet in Penn Yan is accepting donations to provide clothing for patients needing a garment, socks, underwear, shoes, slippers or other items during their stay or when being discharged.

Lena Rose, a first acute nurse at Soldiers & Sailors, started collecting clothing items more than 10 years ago when she saw a need among patients. She would turn in deposit bottles from the unit and use the money to purchase needed items, and colleagues, friends and family would give her items for the closet.

Rose said the closet has women’s clothing on-hand, but needs men’s items — especially extra-large and larger. The closet only accepts new or lightly used, clean clothing. Donations of men’s items include sweatpants, long-sleeve shirts, non-slip shoes (slip-on or sneakers), pajamas, underwear, street clothes and coats. There is a decent supply of socks at the closet.

All sizes of men’s and women’s items are accepted. No children’s items are collected for the closet.

Donors can call 315-531-2260 to make arrangements for a drop-off time. Money designated for the SSMH Blessings Closet can be sent to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, 196 North St., Geneva, New York, 14456. Call 315-536-6485 for information.