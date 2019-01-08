Just recently, I have seen the buzzwords open government and transparency in government used against our Webster town government. These are two issues that we in town government take very seriously.

My administration continues to strive to be one of the most transparent town governments in Monroe County. We televise Town Board meetings, Planning Board meetings, Zoning Board of Appeals meetings, along with my monthly Electronic Town meetings. We televise any and all special informational meetings that the Town Board conducts. All of our Town Board meetings are televised on Cable Channel 1303, along with streaming those meetings on the town’s website for residents that do not have cable.

I also have a social media site on Facebook — search for Ronald Nesbitt — along with the town of Webster’s web site and Facebook page, where important information is updated daily. Just this past week, we launched a new website and Facebook page for the Sandbar Park project, where residents can sign up for notifications about meetings and get up-to-date project news and information.

For residents who want to have town news and information delivered via email or text, you can go to the town of Webster’s web site and sign up for notifications under the Notify Me tab on the main page. You can sign up for a variety of notifications including board meeting agendas for the Town Board, Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals meetings, town news, informational updates and emergency alerts.

Additionally, our Town Times publication is delivered to all residents three times a year. The winter edition of the Town Times will contain pertinent information from the Highway Department, including winter safety information. Recently, the Highway Department added a news section to their website where residents can find up-to-date information on road conditions, construction, leaf pickup and snow plowing operations.

It was mentioned in the past week that no information exists on our website for how residents can apply for positions on the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Library Board, and Conservation Board. These terms only expire at the end of the year, December, and we will be adding information to the town’s website this month that will explain the application process for future openings on these boards. We conducted benchmark research of surrounding towns in Monroe County and found that little information exists on how to apply for volunteer boards, including what towns look for when selecting candidates. Thus, we will be updating our website to include this helpful information and I will share what we have done with the other town supervisors. This will offer residents a greater opportunity to learn how government operates and how they can become more involved.

The Town Board and I take pride in being open and transparent in providing Webster residents with all the information available about your Webster community and government and will continue to do so in the future. I firmly believe if you are not informed here in Webster, it is not that the information is not out there, it may be that you are not looking in the right place.

If there are different ways you would like to see information delivered to you, please contact me with your ideas and suggestions. Please know that your Town Board will continue to act in your best interest to bring you any and all information we have so that you, the Webster residents, are well informed.

As always, if you have any questions about your town government, please feel free to contact me during regular business hours at (585) 872-7068; or email me anytime at supervisor@ci.webster.ny.us.