Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, will continue its 2018-19 Fielding Studio Series with the world premiere of “The Magician’s Daughter,” written by Lila Rose Kaplan and directed by Shelley Butler, on Jan. 24-Feb. 10.

The magician Prospero and his daughter, Miranda, dazzle their audiences until the day she quits. This bittersweet comedy dives into the ups and downs of a father-daughter relationship.

The cast includes Brittany Bellizeare as Miranda and Tyrone Mitchell Henderson as Prospero. The creative team includes Lex Liang, Kate Marvin, Seth Reiser, Sara C. Walsh, Michael Weber and Jenni Werner.

Tickets start at $37. Call (585) 232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org for information.