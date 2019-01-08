The former Canandaigua fire chief had filed a civil rights suit about his firing

CANANDAIGUA — The city of Canandaigua was within its rights to terminate former Canandaigua Fire Chief Mark Marentette and followed due process in doing so, according to a decision dated Jan. 8 from United States District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

Marentette in September 2017 filed a civil rights suit claiming his 1st and 14th Amendment rights were violated when he was fired and his right to a fair hearing was violated. He had sought compensatory and punitive damages for the loss of reputation and back and future pay.

Because each of his causes of action have all been dismissed, requests for injunctive relief and punitive damages are dismissed as well, according to Wolford’s decision.

City Manager John Goodwin said the city does not usually comment on litigation.

Marentette’s attorney at the time of the suit was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Marentette was terminated from his job in April 2017, after he was suspended without pay in January of the same year.

A two-day hearing before a Civil Service officer resulted in the recommendation of Marentette’s demotion, although the city opted for his termination. Marentette's attorney at the time, Michael Harren, had said his client was imposed discipline on charges the city failed to prove by a preponderance of the evidence — meaning a fact or event is more likely than not to have occurred — and the penalty was disproportionate to the seriousness of the proven offenses.

Although many of the charges against Marentette, which included alleged acts of misconduct and incompetence, were dismissed, three allegations of violations of the city’s procurement policy and one of insubordination were sustained by the hearing officer.

An article 78 proceeding filed against the city in state Supreme Court in 2017 also went against Marentette.

Marentette was unsuccessful in appealing that decision.

Marentette had served as fire chief since March 2011 until his termination in 2017.