The Hilton Central School District Jazz Department and Hilton Music Boosters will host the Marcus Roberts Trio for the 16th annual Hilton Evening of Jazz at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Merton Williams Middle School, 200 School Lane, Hilton.

Marcus Roberts was featured on a segment of “60 Minutes” in 2014. The show, “The Virtuoso,” traced his life from his early roots in Jacksonville, Florida, and the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind to his career as a modern jazz musician.

Starting at age 21, Roberts toured with Wynton Marsalis for six years before he left to tour and record with his own band. He received awards from Jazz at Lincoln Center, Chamber Music America, and ASCAP, and is on the faculty at the School of Music at Florida State University. In May 2014, his contributions to the field of music were acknowledged with an honorary Doctor of Music degree from The Juilliard School.

The Marcus Roberts Trio — comprised of Roberts on piano, drummer Jason Marsalis and bassist Rodney Jordan — is known for its virtuosic style and new approach to jazz trio performance. While most jazz trios have the piano front and center, all members of the Marcus Roberts Trio share equally in shaping the direction of the music by changing its tempo, mood, texture or form at any time.

Tickets are $17, and include performances by the Merton Williams and Hilton High School jazz ensembles. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Groups purchasing 10 or more tickets may reserve a table.

Call (585) 392-1000, ext. 2293 or email jstreiff@hilton.k12.ny.us for pre-sale tickets. Proceeds benefit the Hilton middle school and high school jazz departments and the Hilton Music Boosters.