Rochester mayor criticizes response as too slow in coming; meteorogist claims slip of the tongue

The Daily Messenger's news partner News 10NBC has fired meteorologist Jeremy Kappell after a Friday evening broadcast in which Kappell apparently uttered a racial slur in reference to Martin Luther King Jr. It's an incident the meteorologist characterized as accidental, and one that led to the Rochester city mayor to criticize the station and local media in general.

Upon learning of the incident, News 10NBC leadership immediately initiated an internal investigation and internal discussion, and by Sunday had made a staffing change.

"We believe strongly in holding our reporters and anchors to the highest standard," Richard A. Reingold, vice president and general manager of News 10NBC said in an official statement. "We are proud of our dedicated newsroom professionals, and expect and require that each respects and understands that their behavior reflects directly on the station for which they work and the community we serve.

"These words have no place on News10NBC’s air, and the fact that we broadcast them disheartens and disgusts me; that it was not caught immediately is inexcusable. I regret that we did not immediately interrupt our broadcast and apologize on the spot," Reingold continued. "Our Friday broadcast does not represent the values of News10NBC, its hardworking staff, or the great people of Rochester. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is one of America’s greatest heroes — for whom I, and all of us at News10NBC, have the utmost respect. I am terribly sorry to all of our viewers. We are redoubling our efforts to ensure that this never happens again."

In a video statement posted on Facebook, linked on his Twitter page, Kappell characterized the incident as a "misunderstanding" in which "unfortunately I spoke a little too fast when I was referencing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., so fast to the point where I jumbled a couple of words."

“In my mind I know I mispronounced but there was no malice,” Kappell stated. “I had no idea the way it came across to so many people. As soon as I mispronounced it I put an emphasis on King and moved on. I had no ideas what some people could have interpreted that as and I know some people interpreted that the wrong way. That’s not a word I said and I promise you that. If you did feel it hurt you in any way I sincerely apologize.”

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, City Council President Loretta Scott and the Council issued a statement Saturday calling for "real consequences" not only for Kappell but for "the management team that failed to immediately apologize and address the slur."

"... It took the station nearly two days to apologize, and only after the station was shamed into doing so by a backlash on social media. This incident, along with the very recent news article containing a racially-charged accusation calling an African-American judge a 'Carpetbagger,'demonstrates the need for greater cultural sensitivity and competency within the local media," the mayor and council's statement reads in part. "While referring to African Americans in racially derogatory, insensitive and vulgar language needs to be addressed immediately, there are other issues at play as well that feed into this cultural ignorance. Promotional videos and other productions from local media often do not reflect the diversity of our community.

"To address these issues, we invite the local media and their management to join with the City as part of the National League of Cities’ REAL (Race, Equity and Leadership) committee National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 22 to have an open and honest conversation about how we can move forward."