A $7 million upgrade provides modern, homey housing for veterans in Greater Rochester and Southern Tier

BATH — A new $7 million Community Living Neighborhood was celebrated Monday at the Bath VA Medical Center. The renovation project four years in the making provides residents with homey, modern features along with added conveniences and privacy. The new digs are available to veterans throughout the Greater Rochester area and Southern Tier.

Currently, 30 residents are moving into the new CLN. The new quarters can take an additional 35 veterans. Rooms also are available at the Canandaigua VA CLN. Veterans in the region can now choose to live in either one of the two CLNs, as both VAs are now part of the Finger Lakes VA Health Care System.

Government, community and VA leaders, along with a number of veterans, were on hand for the grand opening in Bath. The renovations feature single bedrooms with personal bathroom, desk, dresser and flat screen television mounted to the wall. Bedrooms have large picture windows, each equipped with an integrated lift system that can move resident from bed to bathroom. Larger hallways and doorways better accommodate wheelchairs, there’s more copious lighting, and there are no more static nursing stations: Nurses can now work more closely and better mingle with residents.

Living areas were designed using Greek Revival and Queen Anne period colors, moldings and furnishings. Colors and signage provide wayfinding cues for residents with dementia and cognitive disorders to better acclimate to their surroundings. There are no stainless-steel sinks in resident bathrooms, subway tiles or obtrusive handrails. There is a full-scale working kitchen with a counter suitable for wheelchair access to serve fresh hot food and have residents participate in some meal preparations. A great room has a fireplace, an open second-floor porch and a formal dining room for family events.

As part of VA’s Whole Health initiative residents will have access to a jetted spa tub, aromatherapy, Reiki and a massage chair. The center includes four respite beds and hospice beds.

If you are a veteran or family member of a veteran interested in learning more about CLC placement, contact: Judy Schwingel, GEC care line manafer, at 607-664-4517 or email Judy.Schwingel@va.gov