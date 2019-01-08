Polite Ink. Sketch & Improv will celebrate its sixth anniversary with “Is It Six Already?” at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center, 142 Atlantic Ave., Rochester.

The high-energy show will feature improvised scenes based on audience suggestions, as well as original sketches, singing and dancing.

Polite Ink. performs at the MuCCC as the in-house comedy troupe. The ensemble includes director Karen Croft and Corrie Spike Carter, of Fairport; Don Beechner, of Spencerport; and Michael Anthony, Bolan Graham and Reuben Tapp, of Rochester. All shows are rated PG-13.

Tickets cost $10 in advance, $8 for seniors and students, and $15 at the door. Visit politeink.com or muccc.org for information.