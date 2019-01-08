The Rochester Professional Consultants Network will host Michael Chabalik as he presents “Navigating Financial Roadblocks for Consultants” from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the Five Star Bank City Gate, 395 Westfall Road, Rochester.

This talk will focus on financial considerations and options for consultants, and growth-focused strategies to increase new clients.

Attendees will learn the various retirement plans available to self-employed consultants, differences between a traditional employee and self-employed consultant for tax purposes, and general strategies and tactics to grow new business.

Registration is free for RPCN members, $10 for the public. Call (585) 348-7142 or visit rochesterconsultants.org for information.