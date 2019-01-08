Robert Gallagher, who suffered a brain injury in a fall down cellar stairs, enjoys speaking to the public and serving as a wildlife ambassador through the Wildlife Rockstar program.

FARMINGTON — It was a fall down cellar stairs that would forever change Robert Gallagher’s life. Bridges for Brain Injury would help bring his life back.

Gallagher discovered BBI's Wildlife Rockstar program at the age of 39, recently after his traumatic brain injury. Now he‘s a Wildlife Rockstar himself.

“I saw the Wildlife Rockstars at the Al Sigl Center and wanted to join,” said Gallagher, who also works at the National Museum of Play at The Strong. “Three years later, here I am.”

Gallagher introduced us to the latest creature in the Rockstars' spectacular lineup — Cheesepuff, the Argentine Tegu Lizard.

The animal is one of many that Bridges for Brain Injury takes care of as they use the animals and wildlife to help people regain functions so they can regain confidence as they transition back into the community.

“I learn so much every day from the animals and the members," said Sara Saylor, a wildlife handler. “I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Saylor, who grew up in Geneva, explained her role in the program as wildlife handler.

“I’m a wildlife education specialist and get to go to different programs with the Wildlife Rockstar members. We do outreach programs and bring the animals and rockstars to the public,” said Saylor.

Bridges for Brain injury can travel to a program to make a presentation or can host groups at its Farmington facility. You can find more information on its website, www.wildliferockstars.com