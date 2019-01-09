Bergmann, an architecture, engineering and planning firm in Rochester, recently promoted Kate Buss to corporate business systems manager.

Buss will lead efforts to enhance current systems and implement new applications as part of a full-scale effort to optimize technology and improve business processes at Bergmann.

She has 15 years of experience with geographic information systems and serves on the New York State Geospatial Advisory Council. She has been with Bergmann for more than 13 years, most recently leading the GIS team in the Northeast Buildings division.

Buss brings project management and technology expertise to the position, having managed enterprise software implementations, custom software development and system integration projects at Bergmann for the past seven years. She has a Master of Urban Planning degree from the University at Buffalo and a Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies from Binghamton University.

“We realized that the perfect fit was right in front of us,” said Scott Lockwood, chief financial officer/chief administrative officer. “Kate combines her knowledge of Bergmann with superior technical skills and a professional understanding of our industry. She will be able to lead us into the future.”

Buss will work with the information technology, accounting, human resources and corporate marketing teams on systems upgrades and new software implementations throughout 2019. Her role will include project management, vendor relations, systems integration design and the development of employee training.