Churchville

Emily Knuuti, of Churchville, graduated in December 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in sound recording technology from SUNY Fredonia.

Hilton

Esther Reem, of Hilton, graduated in December 2018 with a degree in pre-K-8 special education from Grove City College in Pennsylvania. She was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list with high distinction.

Rochester

Nick Buonaugurio, Jonathan Dueker, Kevin Dick, Jared Kettinger and Anna Valenti, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. Buonaugurio and Dueker were named to the dean’s list with distinction. Kettinger and Valenti were named to the dean’s list with high distinction.

Zach Caloritis, of Rochester, graduated in December 2018 with a degree in business management from Grove City College in Pennsylvania. He was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list.

Leah Buck and Hayley Dix, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Lake Erie College in Ohio. To be eligible, students must complete at least nine semester credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Katriel Sadwick, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Michael Scrivens, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Ryan Davis and Sarena Holmes, of Rochester, graduated in December 2018 with bachelor’s degrees from SUNY Fredonia. Davis studied music therapy. Holmes majored in psychology.