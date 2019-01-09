This January, Finger Lakes Eat Smart New York will join the American Medical Association, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Ad Council to help households eligible for SNAP learn their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The campaign, Do I Have Prediabetes?, urges adults to take an easy online risk test to find out where they stand.

Prediabetes is when your blood sugar is higher than normal, but not high enough yet for a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. If left untreated, prediabetes can progress to type 2 diabetes. With an early diagnosis, prediabetes can be reversed. The good news is you can stop prediabetes from turning into type 2 diabetes.

To find out if you may have prediabetes, take the test! A high score on the test (5 or higher) may indicate you have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. To be sure, ask your health care provider for a blood test.

What changes can you make to prevent or reverse prediabetes? Find a program to help you make small changes to reverse prediabetes and prevent type 2 diabetes. Call your county health department to see what they offer.

There are four ways to prevent or reverse prediabetes: manage weight, get active, eat healthy and quit smoking.

The good news is that you can make small changes now to avoid getting type 2 diabetes in the future. Take the prediabetes test to find out if you have prediabetes.

Visit fingerlakeseatsmartnewyork.org for more information about healthy eating and active living.

Maggie McHugh is a senior nutritionist with Finger Lakes Eat Smart NY at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County.