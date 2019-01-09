Garth Fagan Dance, 50 Chestnut St., Rochester, will offer free classes in memory of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 21.
Natalie Rogers-Cropper and other senior members of Garth Fagan Dance will lead five classes: ages 8-12 at 11 a.m., ages 5-7 at 12:30 p.m., beginning level/teen and adults ages 13 and older at 12:30 p.m., intermediate level ages 13 and older at 2:15 p.m., and adults at 2:15 p.m.
Registration is recommended, but students can sign up 20 minutes before each class. Dancers should wear footless tights and a leotard or form-fitting attire. Shoes and/or socks are not allowed.
Participants ages 17 and younger need to have a parent/guardian sign a registration form. Visit garthfagandance.org for information.
