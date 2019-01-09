The Hinchey Homestead in Gates was decorated for its annual Holly Days during the first three weekends in December.

Ten trees decorated by various organizations and groups were on display throughout the house on Hinchey Road, where over 100 visitors voted for their favorite trees.

Gates Garden Club came in first place, followed by Howard Road Garage in second. The Paul Road School Service Club won the children’s category.

Gates Historical Society’s annual Christmas party was attended by 37 members, and featured refreshments and piano music.