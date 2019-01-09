The annual Musical Mystery Tour will send children on a scavenger hunt for dance and music clues scattered throughout The Hochstein School, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester, while faculty offer music, dance and craft activities from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Families can learn more about the school and explore its offerings, and register for individual lessons and winter class sessions.

The tour will include an instrument petting zoo, interactive sessions of music FUNdamentals and dance classes, crafts, music and art therapy activities, face painting, performances by Hochstein ensembles, and a drum circle.

“The Musical Mystery Tour is a great opportunity for kids to try out a whole variety of instruments and get to meet one-on-one with Hochstein’s expert faculty specialists, as well as experience fun musicianship and dance classes geared specifically for ages 3-10,” said Gary Palmer, assistant director and dean. “There are also performances by Hochstein students throughout the afternoon. Plus, everyone gets a chance to explore Hochstein’s beautiful, historic building in the course of filling out their ‘mystery card’ going from activity to activity.”

Tickets are $3 per child, $5 per adult and a maximum of $10 per family. Children ages 2 and younger are admitted for free.