The Rochester Lancers added over 100 premium seats for its February and March matches.

Groups of 10 or more will receive field access before the game. The largest group will receive entry onto the field during halftime to help create an exit tunnel for the players and participate in the soccer ball toss.

The next home games will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1-2. Season tickets are sold out.

All seats are $15. Parking is free. Email kayla@rlancers.com or visit rochesterlancers.com for information.