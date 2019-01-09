Recently, there were two tragic deaths of children held in detention at the southwest border. They were a 7-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, both from Guatemala. President Trump blames the Democrats, House Democrats promise they will investigate; meanwhile, the press has a field day playing on the tragic news in the hopes of selling more advertising. There seems to be plenty of blame to go around, depending on your political point of view. All of this is just the political posturing for votes and the commercialization of heartbreaking news for profit. None of this solves any of our problems surrounding illegal immigration.

Realistically, it’s the parents of these children who bear the ultimate responsibility for their untimely deaths. The children could not take this arduous journey by themselves. They could not envision all the perils and strife they would face along the way. They trusted in their parents to keep them safe. As parents, we are accountable for our minor children’s welfare. We should use all the means at our disposal to provide for all their necessities of life, and to give them the love and guidance crucial for their survival in this world. Once these families were in Mexico they were safe from the political unrest which caused their flight, yet they continued on the dangerous journey, knowing full well that it could result in death.

We are a sovereign nation with defined borders. These borders should be protected by barriers, walls if necessary, fences where appropriate with border patrol agents and electronic surveillance for the rest. Our immigration laws must be revised to eliminate confusion and define the country’s basic requirements for entry. Worker visas should be more readily attainable to accommodate labor needs, and to give all those looking for citizenship a means to work while they stay in the country, going through the application procedure legally, without cutting in line.

None of the current political bluster or around-the clock-sensationalism of the news is solving the real border problems. We as citizens are all culpable for our nation’s policies. We elected people to enact those programs. It’s time for those elected officials to stop pontificating and work together at problem solving.

Mike Staub

South Bristol