A true family affair will come to Greece — New York — with the Athena High School production of “Mamma Mia” on Feb. 1-10 at the Greece Central Performing Arts Center, 800 Long Pond Road, Rochester.

The play based on the songs of ABBA follows Donna, an independent hotelier on a Greek island, as she prepares for her only daughter Sophie’s wedding with the help of two friends. The Athena production stars twins Jessica D’Amico and Domenique D’Amico as Donna and Sophie, respectively.

Domenique and Jessica have danced and performed together since they were 5. The juniors are on the high honor roll with distinction, sing with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and volunteer with Artists Unlimited. They perform in the Show Choir and compete with the Select Choir. In college, Domenique plans to study musical theater and Jessica plans to pursue business/marketing.

Their parents, Cindy and Chris, are on the production team for “Mamma Mia.” Cindy D’Amico co-leads the costume team. Chris D’Amico works on the set construction team, and leads the ushers and house manager volunteers.

“Mamma Mia,” originally conceived by Judy Craymer, features music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, some songs with Stig Anderson, and a book by Catherine Johnson.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Feb. 1-2 and 8-9, and 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 10. Tickets are available at showtix4u.com and at the door, as well as all area Wegmans.