Hilton resident appointed to LeChase coordinator

LeChase Construction Services LLC recently appointed Ashley LoBrutto, of Hilton, as learning and development coordinator.

In this newly created role, LoBrutto will support the company’s training and development programs. This includes regular seminars and training sessions, the annual performance review process, and onboarding and internship programs.

LoBrutto started her career as an intern with LeChase in 2011. She joined the company as a program account specialist after graduating from SUNY Fredonia with a Bachelor of Science in education.