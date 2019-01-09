OFC Creations (Opportunities for Creativity) will stage the world premieres of “Produce: A Musical Comedy” by Carrie Bodell, of Fairport, on Jan. 25-27 and “America’s Sweetheart of Song: A Tribute to Connie Francis” by Josie Waverly on Feb. 8-17.

Both productions will be performed at the Bruce Legacy Theatre, 75 Stutson St., Rochester, under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson.

“Produce” is a comedy about the ups and downs of a family-owned grocery store. When Freddy, the confident eldest child, returns from grad school to take over the beloved family business, he promises his controlling, conservative father his undivided attention. His promise quickly dwindles as he becomes smitten with an attractive actress, secretly becoming her opposite in a local musical. When the family discovers the soon-to-be grocery store manager is singing and dancing through love in the produce aisle, chaos and hysterics ensue.

The play has a cast of 21 professional actors from Greater Rochester, led by Kyle Critelli as Freddy; Billy DeMetsenaere as his father, Hank; Emily Beseau as his sister, Johanna; and Barbara Martorana as his mother, Vicki.

The two-hour show features a score of original music. “Produce” focuses on themes of acceptance, self discovery, and being true to yourself and your family. A portion of proceeds go to Villa of Hope.

“Produce: The Musical” will run at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25-26 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 27. Tickets cost $25 for VIPs and $10 for general admission.

“America’s Sweetheart of Song” will take audiences to the ‘50s and ‘60s when a down-on-her-luck music fan loses her most prized possession: her Connie Francis scrapbook.

The score includes Francis’ “Where the Boys Are,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Lipstick on Your Collar” and “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool.” “America’s Sweetheart of Song” features a professional rock band, backup singers and two lead performers: Waverly as Connie Francis and Marge Mattioli as her die-hard fan.

“America’s Sweetheart of Song” will run at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8-9 and 14-16, and 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 17. Tickets cost $35 for VIPs and $25 for general admission.

Call (585) 667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com for information.