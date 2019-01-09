Bob Segave, director of athletics at Roberts Wesleyan College, recently named Mark McCown as head men’s and women’s track and field coach for the Redhawks.

“After a national search, we are excited to add Mark to the Redhawks coaching staff as the head coach for indoor and outdoor men’s and women’s track and field,” Segave said. “Mark is an extremely knowledgeable coach and an effective recruiter. He is an excellent fit for the position, the team and the program goals we have. His coaching and recruiting abilities will help us achieve our goals, and grow the men’s and women’s programs.”

McCown said he has a passion for track and field, and a desire to support student-athletes at Roberts as they balance academic, spiritual and athletic responsibilities.

He has 30 years of coaching experience, most recently spending six years as the assistant coach at Bethel College in Mishawaka, Indiana. He helped lead the Pilots to two NCCAA track and field championships for indoor and outdoor track in 2016 and 2018. During his time at Bethel, he worked full-time as an English teacher at John Adams High School in South Bend, Indiana.

McCown spent 20 years as an English teacher and cross-country/track and field coach at Maranatha High School in Pasadena, California from 1993 to 2013. In 1988-90, he served as an assistant coach with the Churchville-Chili Senior High School cross-country and track and field teams.

“This is an opportunity that brings things full circle for me,” McCown said. “I began coaching at Churchville-Chili and I’m now able to be back in the area coaching. I am looking forward to getting to know the team and working with them.”