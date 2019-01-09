A Seneca County teen died Tuesday afternoon after being involved in a rollover crash on Route 96. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Deputies say that at just before 4:35 p.m. Merlin Horst, 35, of Romulus was traveling north bound on Route 96, left the east side of the roadway, and overturned into a ditch.

The sole passenger in the vehicle, Enos Hertzler, 19, of Romulus sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear at this time what caused the truck to leave the roadway.

Horst was treated at the scene for his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains an investigation.