A Clyde woman has been missing for six weeks

Tuesday marked six weeks since a Wayne County woman went missing, leaving her Clyde home without her phone, credit cards, or car.

It was a typical Tuesday morning, according to Marcus Lee, when he left for work on Nov. 27. But when he returned home from work for lunch, his girlfriend of around eight months was gone.

"We had a great talk the night before, how we want to further our relationship …. everything we were going to do. Nothing makes sense," expressed Lee, as he recalled the night before his life would turn upside down.

When his girlfriend, Jeanette Ciaramella didn't return home that day, he figured she would come home soon. By Nov. 29, he realized it was time to call the police.

Over the next few weeks, some people would point their fingers at Lee as a suspect in his girlfriend's disappearance.

"Nothing was more hurtful than that. But those who know me, know me, and I don't need to defend myself," he said, visibly upset about the disappearance of his girlfriend all these weeks later.

Police with the Clyde Police Department said Lee has been cooperative in the investigation. The sergeant in charge of the case, Sgt. Brian Ritchie, says officers are following up on leads every single day.

At one point, those leads brought them to search land in Arcadia.

"We received some information that things on that property may help us with this investigation. We conducted the search there morning to afternoon," said Ritchie.

That search was just days before Christmas.

While it isn't clear what evidence was collected from that scene, Ritchie did say it helped create leads for police to follow. He said at this point, her disappearance is being considered suspicious.

"The evidence I believe …. she left voluntarily, there was no force. But after she left, that's where things are grey right now," he explained.

While there was no sign of a struggle inside her Clyde home, it is possible Ciaramella left under her own free will and then entered into a dangerous situation.

"She left with no phone, no vehicle, no credit cards," said Ritchie, adding that makes it difficult to track someone's whereabouts when you can't track a phone or credit card, or look for a vehicle.

Clyde Police are working with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, and Newark Police on the case.

Ritchie urges anyone with information to contact police, saying the smallest detail could help blow the case open.

To contact the Clyde Police Department, you can call 315-923-5051 or you can simply dial 911 and ask to be re-directed.