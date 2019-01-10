The Bonadio Group promoted three team members in Rochester to partner for 2019: Jamie Crosley, Aimee Jozic and Adam Thaine.

“While this is an individual achievement by title, these promotions reflect a collective commitment to The Bonadio Group’s growth in Rochester across all divisions,” CEO Tom Bonadio said. “The partner role really serves as a model to others in our organization by identifying the attributes needed to advance and contribute at a senior level. We celebrate with our team members and look forward to sharing in the excitement of this next phase of their careers.”

Crosley is a partner in the firm’s small business advisory division. She joined The Bonadio Group after spending six years at a smaller Rochester firm. Crosley is responsible for providing accounting, tax and consulting services to various clients and industries. She earned her bachelor’s in accounting from Alfred University.

Jozic is a partner in the firm’s health care/tax-exempt division. She started at the firm in 2005 after graduating magna cum laude from St. John Fisher College with her bachelor’s in accounting. She specializes in the tax-exempt industry, focusing on higher education, health care and organizations serving the developmentally disabled.

Thaine is a partner in the tax division. He joined The Bonadio Group in 2001 after his graduation from Nazareth College with a bachelor’s in accounting, and is a member of the construction and real estate development teams. In his role as partner, Thaine will provide counsel in areas such as tax consulting, preparation and compliance services.