In the month of December 2018, the Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department responded to these 32 calls for assistance.

Dec. 2: Emergency medical services on Falcon Lane East.

Dec. 3: Reported truck fire on Route 490 Westbound; motor vehicle accident on Route 490 Eastbound; carbon monoxide detector activated on Cressier Court.

Dec. 4: Automatic alarm on Woodcliff Terrace.

Dec. 6: Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 490 Westbound at Route 31.

Dec. 7: Carbon monoxide detector activated on Bristol View Drive.

Dec. 8: Motor vehicle accident on Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

Dec. 9: Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

Dec. 10: Automatic alarm on Pittsford-Victor Road.

Dec. 13: Kitchen fire on Eastview Mall Drive.

Dec. 14: Automatic alarm on Pittsford-Victor Road.

Dec. 15: Reported building fire on Washington Street.

Dec. 16: Carbon monoxide detector activated on South Ridge Trail; motor vehicle accident on Pittsford-Palmyra Road; smoke in house on Pinehill Drive.

Dec. 17: Automatic alarm on Woodcliff Drive; carbon monoxide detector activated on Cressier Court.

Dec. 19: Automatic alarm on Little Spring Run; motor vehicle accident on Route 490 Eastbound; automatic alarm on Smethwick Court; fill in at Fairport Fire Department while they were at a working fire.

Dec. 20: Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 490; motor vehicle accident on Route 490 Eastbound.

Dec. 21: Flammable liquid spill on Pittsford-Victor Road; motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 490 Westbound; smoke in house on Selborne Chase.

Dec. 25: Reported structure fire on Bordeaux Way.

Dec. 26: Smoke in structure on Vineyard Hill.

Dec. 29: Automatic alarm on Chipmunk Trail.

Dec. 31: Motor vehicle accident with person trapped on Route 31 at Ayrault Road; stove fire on Colonial Circle.