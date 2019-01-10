Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Mary Bei Prince, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.5 average. Prince majors in art history.

Emily Stekl, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 graded courses and earn a minimum 3.6 scholastic average.

Kirsten Haggerty and Rebecca Roth, of Victor, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kyle Kalish, of Victor, graduated in December 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in computer science from SUNY Fredonia.

Anthony Scarcelli, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Rochester. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Scarcelli, a corporate finance major, graduated with a cumulative 4.0 GPA.

Jordan Susa, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University of New England in Maine. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA for the semester.

Alyssa Nelson, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University of Rochester. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.