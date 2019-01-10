Christine Corrado was formally sworn in as a member of the Brighton Town Council on Jan. 2 at Brighton Town Hall by Brighton Town Supervisor William Moehle.

Corrado was appointed to fill the vacancy caused by the passing of former Councilmember Jim Vogel.

Corrado previously served on the Brighton Zoning Board of Appeals and had been vice chair of the Zoning Board since 2017. She also served as the representative of the Zoning Board of Appeals to the Citizens Advisory Board for the preparation of the Envision Brighton 2028 Comprehensive Plan update. She is the president of the Willowbend Neighborhood Association and until recently was editor of Brighton Connections magazine. She is currently initiative director for the Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute, a civic engagement program that teaches parents how to become skilled change agents to improve the lifelong health, safety and learning outcomes of all children in the community.

A Brighton resident since 2007, she lives with her husband, Andy Green, and their daughter, Renata, in the Willowbend Neighborhood.