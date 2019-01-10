Eastridge High School was named the recipient of the 2019 Joseph Abraham Award, given annually by the New York State Athletic Trainers’ Association to the high school that has provided outstanding athletic injury care to the student-athletes of their school.

Eastridge is the first school in Section V to be presented with this award.

In 2007 it was one of the first three districts in the section to hire a full-time athletic trainer when Jarrett Rhoads was brought on board.