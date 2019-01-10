Yes, it’s that time of year again. I hate to diet. Don’t we all? However, times come for all of us to do so, if we care about our sustainable health. Often, it’s after the feasting of the holidays, which now seems to extend from Thanksgiving through Super Bowl Sunday. Well, as we all know, when you overindulge for a very long period of time, either the dieting must follow, or the excessive pounds and the bloating will.

Albeit figuratively speaking, the same is true of any of our tax-funded monopoly enterprises, such as public schools. When such monopolies have virtually no competition for so long and consume monetary excesses for so many decades, it is only natural that institutional obesity develops. That’s one reason why Dr. Milton Friedman, the noted economist, warned us that, “The monopoly is the enemy of the consumer.”

So, it should not surprise us to learn that the public educational monopoly has given us bloated bureaucracy and budgets for many decades, while its only overall trimming down has been in mission results; i.e., educational achievement and graduation improvement. The fact is, that if the bloated public schools would get “skinny” by adopting a stricter “diet,” all states, including our very obese New York state, could realize a reduction in size that would financially benefit all: students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Let's look at the numbers.

In a report issued by researcher, Dr. Ben Scafidi, formerly of the Friedman Foundation, since 1950 the number of public schools administrators has soared 502 percent, while classroom teachers increased by just 250 percent, and the student population nationally increased only 96 percent.

Well, some may ask, but did it make a difference educationally to add nearly three times as many administrators as teachers? Common sense would say no and so do the numbers. According to the Scafidi findings, public high school graduation rates peaked in 1970, nearly five decades ago, while math and reading scores have been mostly stagnant since 1990. Scafidi also points out that if administrators had only risen at the same rate as students nationwide, or 96 percent and not the massive 702 percent, our public schools would have saved roughly $24 billion. Money that taxpayers could have saved or states could have invested elsewhere or the public schools could have used for some more worthy purposes, such as teacher raises, more teacher training, college scholarships for deserving students, improved curriculum and facilities, and on and on the list could go.

Wondering how New York state did during this time period? According to the Scafidi research, its bloated budgets have cost us over $1.5 billion, or fourth highest of the 50 states. How does that compare to private schools? Private schools tend to spend about 60 percent of their budgets on classroom teachers. So in general, teacher-to-student ratios are smaller in private schools, which gives them a key advantage for educational success. A study by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute suggests that around 70 percent of Americans want less spent on public school administration.

The study concludes, “Parents want great teachers and a great social environment for their children, not bureaucracy, paperwork and overburdened teachers.” Do you concur?

Raymond Antocicco, who holds a doctorate degree in education, is a former school administrator. He lives in Webster.